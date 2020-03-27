Menu
GET A QUOTE

Choosing a Mortgage Lender

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Choosing a Mortgage Lender

Buying a house is one of the largest purchases you will ever make in your lifetime. Unless you are paying cash for house you will need to find the best mortgage lender for you and your needs. When you think about how long you pay on your mortgage, 15-30 years you will want to get a loan from a mortgage broker that you trust and has your best interest at heart. 

Keep in mind that finding a mortgage lender isn’t all about finding the best rates. It is important to find a lender who can guide you through the process and help you understand what is going on. As well as guide you through the decision-making process of your home-buying journey. When choosing a lender, consider your needs and choose a lender that can best meet your needs throughout your home-buying process.

There are two ways that you can go about finding the right lender for you. The first is to research, interview, and choose the best lender for you. During your research process, ask your friends and family who have purchased homes who they used and how their experience was working with the lender that they decided to use. You can also browse online reviews. Knowing as much as possible about the reputation of the lender you’re dealing with can save you much stress later in the home-buying process. The second way is to go through a mortgage broker who will negotiate the best deal based on your needs between you and a mortgage lender. The mortgage broker can save you much time and angst by taking care of much of the work it takes to find the right lender. But know that brokers do earn money when they arrange the contract between you and the lender. You want to make sure that the mortgage broker you work with will have your best interest in mind and not the bottom line of the money that they will make from the lender that may have the best payout. Either way, you choose to find a mortgage lender, you will find the right lender for you.

One of the most daunting decisions you’ll make when buying a home is deciding which lender to choose. Don’t take the first one who accepts your application, but shop around, interview references and ask questions. Read the fine print of the deal. Mortgage lenders are happy to answer any questions and help you with any concerns that you may have. The lending process is a long invasive process. Your mortgage lender will dig through your finances from top to bottom, but don’t be alarmed. This is part of their process in making sure that you have the money to pay back the loan and will help them gain confidence in lending you such a large amount of money. They are there to help you through the entire home-buying process.

Before reaching out to a mortgage lender or a mortgage broker be sure that you have everything ready to go to make the mortgage process go as smooth and seamless as possible. Check your credit and make sure everything is in order. Don’t make any large purchases such as a car or open a new credit card. And lastly, make sure you have cash on hand for your down payment and closing costs. Having these items ready to go will make finding the right lender for your that much easier.

Leave a Reply

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Latest Videos

Stay in Touch

Never miss another update from Oakwood Escrow. Sign up today to receive escrow news and resources.

Rancho Bernardo

11225 W. Bernardo Court, Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92127

DBO License: 
#963-2606

Main Phone: 
858-217-5264

Main Fax: 
858-487-0775

Mission Valley

3465 Camino Del Rio S, Suite 200
San Diego, CA. 92108

DBO License:
#96DBO-35652

Main Phone:
619-677-1475

Main Fax:
619-281-1895 

Escondido

940 Canterbury Pl,
Suite 100
Escondido, CA 92025

DBO License: #96DBO-45860

Main Phone:
760-466-7244

Main Fax:
760-888-8376

Del Mar

2690 Via De La Valle, Suite D260
Del Mar, CA 92014

DBO License: 
#96DBO-45861

Main Phone: 
858-324-1700

Main Fax: 
858-324-1707

La Mesa

8697 La Mesa Blvd., Ste. D
La Mesa CA 91942

DBO License: 
#96DBO-45859

Main Phone: 
619-467-4110

Main Fax: 
619-259-6769

Menu
Facebook-f Twitter Linkedin Instagram Youtube

Copyright 2019 © Oakwood Escrow. All rights Reserved.
DBO License: #96DBO35652 | Website Designs by Let's Get Clicks

OPEN AN ESCROW TRANSACTION

Oakwood Escrow aims to make every transaction as simple, secure, and smooth as humanly possible. The easiest way to open an Escrow transaction with us is by using the form below, or contact us at (619) 430-4584.

Refinance
Purchase