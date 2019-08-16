Menu
Throughout the Escrow process we can guide you through the City, County, State and Federal requirements.

When you have found a buyer or seller for your property and agreed upon the terms of the sale, it is advisable to put the agreement in writing

As a ‘For Sale by Owner’ client you have choices that you choose for the many required Real Estate services. Such as Title Insurance, pest control, home protection and natural hazard disclosure documents. We will be happy to provide you with a list of companies available in the area that provide these types of services. This will enable you to compare companies, prices and reviews to make your own decision.

At Oakwood Escrow, as a neutral 3rd party to your ‘For Sale by Owner’ transactions you can rest assured you are in good hands. Our team has the knowledge and foresight to guide you through your closing.

Rancho Bernardo

11225 W. Bernardo Court, Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92127

DBO License: 
#963-2606

Main Phone: 
858-217-5264

Main Fax: 
858-487-0775

Mission Valley

3465 Camino Del Rio S, Suite 200
San Diego, CA. 92108

DBO License:
#96DBO-35652

Main Phone:
619-677-1475

Main Fax:
619-281-1895 

Escondido

940 Canterbury Pl,
Suite 100
Escondido, CA 92025

DBO License: #96DBO-45860

Main Phone:
760-466-7244

Main Fax:
760-888-8376

Del Mar

2690 Via De La Valle, Suite D260
Del Mar, CA 92014

DBO License: 
#96DBO-45861

Main Phone: 
858-324-1700

Main Fax: 
858-324-1707

La Mesa

8697 La Mesa Blvd., Ste. D
La Mesa CA 91942

DBO License: 
#96DBO-45859

Main Phone: 
619-467-4110

Main Fax: 
619-259-6769

