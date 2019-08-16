Throughout the Escrow process we can guide you through the City, County, State and Federal requirements.

When you have found a buyer or seller for your property and agreed upon the terms of the sale, it is advisable to put the agreement in writing

As a ‘For Sale by Owner’ client you have choices that you choose for the many required Real Estate services. Such as Title Insurance, pest control, home protection and natural hazard disclosure documents. We will be happy to provide you with a list of companies available in the area that provide these types of services. This will enable you to compare companies, prices and reviews to make your own decision.

At Oakwood Escrow, as a neutral 3rd party to your ‘For Sale by Owner’ transactions you can rest assured you are in good hands. Our team has the knowledge and foresight to guide you through your closing.