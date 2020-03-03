Is Staging Your Home Right For Me?

With the Spring and Summer fast approaching, you may be thinking now would be a great time to sell your home especially now with interest rates being low and properties selling like hotcakes. With selling your home comes several things that you need to do to get your home ready for the market. Aside from making sure your home is clean and spotless and your curb appeal is where it needs to be, it’s time to think about the interior of your home. This is known as staging your home.

When you were in the process of purchasing your home, during the beginning stages I am sure you looked at so many different homes to find the perfect one for you. During your house hunting did you come across homes that completely turned you off because they were messy and visually unappealing? Or you couldn’t picture yourself living in the home? As you are in the process of getting your home ready to put on the market, this is something to think about. Remember your experience and think about the experience that you would like potential buyers to have while they are viewing your home. You want them to feel comfortable, feel at home, and you want them to be able to see themselves living in your house. This is one of the reasons you should consider staging your home when you are ready to list it.

Here is something to think about when you are trying to determine if you will stage your house or not, staging your home can be the difference between your house being on the market for 6 days or 90 days. Not only is it possible to sell your home faster when it is staged, but you are more likely to get top dollar for your home due to proper staging. These are two of the reasons seller’s decide to have their homes staged when getting their house ready to put on the market.

One of the best things that you can do when trying to determine if staging your house is right for you is to talk to your Real Estate Agent. When your Real Estate Agent does their initial walk through of your home before they put it on the market, take advantage of this time and ask them what they think about your home and what areas of the house they think needs staging, or if they think your home could sell as-is. They will let you know exactly what they think and if they believe you would benefit from staging your house. Real Estate Agents truly have an eye to see what a prospective buyer would see as they view your home. Your Real Estate Agent should let you know if your home needs staging; and if so, what rooms they think need staging. Once you know if you are going to need staging, have your Real Estate Agent provide you with quotes from at least 3 different staging companies. Be sure to also do your own research to see what style you like best.

There are so many great benefits to staging your home, but ultimately it is up to you. Do your research and ask questions. Your Real Estate Agent is the expert in getting your home sold, so don’t be afraid to ask them for help with deciding to stage your home.