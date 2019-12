Jason Scally, our president and the founder of Oakwood Escrow, Inc. recently sat for an interview for SD Voyager. Learn more about Jason and why he opened Oakwood Escrow and his vision of what escrow services should be.

http://sdvoyager.com/interview/meet-jason-scally-oakwood-escrow-inc-del-mar-rancho-bernardo-escondido-la-mesa-mission-vally/