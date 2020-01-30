New Year New Goals

3 Steps for Setting and Achieving Goals

It’s a New Year, which means setting and achieving goals. It’s time for a fresh start or it’s time to do a self-check in/self-evaluation.

The New Year typically brings out a sense of a “fresh start” for most people. Starting a new year is like a huge reset on your life, which is why it is so important to set new goals for yourself every year. Setting goals helps you to grow and improve as an individual; the goals that you set can be as big or as small as you want them to be, but you must set some kind of goal to get you moving forward. Having goals can help you grow and improve as an individual because setting your personal goals gives you a bit of a guide on where you want to be and will allow you to check-in with yourself along the way to see how close you are to achieving your goals.

“By recording your dreams and goals on paper, you set in motion the process of becoming the person you most want to be. Put your future in good hands—your own.” —Mark Victor Hansen

Are you ready to set some goals? I know starting the process of setting your goals can be a bit overwhelming, but if you use this 3-step method of setting your goals, you will be sure to achieve them.

Here’s are the 3 quick and easy steps that will help you with setting your goals and achieving them:

Step 1: Set SMART goals

Specific

Measurable

Attainable

Relevant

Time-bound

For example, instead of “Buy a house” you will set a SMART goal like this “I will buy my own home and make it cozy and comfortable for me by December 31, 2020”.

Step 2: Breakdown your goals

Break down your main goal into small mini goals or goal tasks that will help you achieve your main goal. Make sure to have a specific date that you will complete your mini goals/tasks by. If you need help breaking down your main goal to mini goals or task, ask yourself…

How am I going to achieve my goal? What do I need to do in order to achieve my goal?

For example (assuming you already know what where to start with the home buying process):

Main Goal = I will buy my own home and make it cozy and comfortable for me by December 31, 2020.

Mini Goals/Tasks

I will reach out to a mortgage broker/lender to see where I stand with my credit and ask questions that I have in regards to the mortgage process, and start implementing any suggestions that my mortgage broker/lender has for me by March 15, 2020. Once I have my credit where I need it to be, I will reach out to my mortgage broker/lender for a Pre-Approval letter to see how much I qualify to purchase a home by May 30, 2020. I will find a realtor to help me with the home buying process and to start looking at properties to purchase by June 15, 2020

Step 3: Take Action!

This is the most important step. Now that you know what your main goal is and you know what steps/tasks you need to take to achieve your goal, it’s time to start taking action to achieve your goals. Start checking off your mini goals/tasks, and if you are anything like me you may want to treat yourself after every task you complete. Your goals only work if you do, it’s time to put in the work.

With these 3 simple steps to help you set your goals, you will be able to reach your goals quicker than you ever imagined. Let’s get started and achieve our goals!