Oakwood Escrow’s Halloween Monster Mash Party 2019

The Oakwood Escrow Halloween Monster Mash Party was held at the Hilltop Winery in Valley Center, CA. The Oakwood Escrow staff came together for team building and fun. Oakwood Escrow has 5 conveniently located offices in San Diego County to meet all of your escrow needs. Oakwood Escrow is the largest, independent escrow company in San Diego. www.oakwoodescrow.com