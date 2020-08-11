OTV Covers the 4S Ranch Halloween Costume Exchange 2019

Tawnie Vargas with OTV covers the 4S Ranch Halloween Costume Exchange held in the neighborhood of 4S Ranch, 92127 CA. The Schwarz Realty Group puts on this event for the community where people can bring and exchange past Halloween costumes. There is a suggested donation amount for the costumes received which goes to benefitting The Monarch School in San Diego. All costumes not purchased are also donated to the Monarch Schools.