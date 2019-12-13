Is your home ready for winter?

Even though California winters are mild, there are some things that you should do to prepare your home for winter. Taking the time to plan and winterizing your home can save you money on both your energy bills and repair costs. Proactively maintaining your home can also prevent safety hazards that are common during the winter months.

7 tips to winterize your home:

Check for drafts. Drafts in your home can mean higher energy bills. Test your doors and windows for air leaks. You can repair many gaps by applying weather stripping on the insides of your doors and windows to protect against incoming air. If you have an attic, check your attic floor for air leakage. Typically, if there are gaps between the attic floor and your living space, warm air will escape. Have an insulation specialist come out to look at your attic to ensure you have adequate sealing and insulation. If you have not checked with a professional for a few years, it may be time to reinsulate your home. Newer techniques for insulation installation, such as foam injection, can significantly reduce the upfront cost of application. A reduction in your energy bill quickly offsets the expense.

Get your water heater inspected. Cold showers are no fun, especially during the winter. The risk of costly repairs (and possibly that unexpected trip to a hotel for hot water waiting for repairs) is often prevented by having an annual inspection. Additionally, now would be an excellent time to have your water heater flushed.

Have your annual furnace clean and check. An improperly maintained furnace is one of the leading causes of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home. Additionally, with proper maintenance, you can extend its life, as well as improve its efficiency resulting in energy savings and lower costs in unexpected repairs.

Get your fireplace cleaned. Have your fireplace chimney cleaned and inspected. Maintaining your chimney and fireplace is essential to prevent such safety hazards as chimney fires or carbon monoxide poisoning. So, ensure your safety by having a professional clean and inspect it before the cooler weather comes by have a professional clean and check it.

Reverse your ceiling fans. Did you know that when you reverse your ceiling fan, the rotation pushes the warm air down and recirculates it throughout the room? With your ceiling fan reversed and your heater running, your home is sure to stay nice and warm throughout winter.

Clean your gutters. Make sure you remove any leaves and debris from your gutters and downspouts. While you are at it, don’t forget to remove any leaves and debris from your roof, as well. Keeping your gutters and downspouts clean and clear can reduce costly damage to your roof and windows during heavy rain, and extend the life of your roof.

Check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector. Winter carries the highest risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep your family safe by ensuring early warning.

Conclusion—Winterizing your home protects your investment, improves safety, and reduces costs.

As you can see, there are a few things that you can do to get your home winter-ready. As the “cold” weather approaches, now is the time to take preventive measures that protect your home and make it as comfortable as possible during this winter season. Winterizing your home is a great way to improve safety and reduce long-term expenses.