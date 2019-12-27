That Age-Old Question—Should I Rent or Buy? The Advantages of Each

Should You Buy a Home or Rent?

With the increase in rental rates and property prices, it is becoming more challenging to determine if buying a home is the way to go. According to CNBC, California is #2 of the Top 10 most expensive state to live in 2019, so if you are an average working citizen, is it better to rent or purchase a home? Honestly? There is no real answer to this question. Renting vs. buying is a decision that should be made based on the needs and finances of the individual.

Buying a Home vs. Renting—The Advantages of Each

When you are deciding whether purchasing a home or renting is right for you, there are a few things to consider. As we all know, owning your own home is the “American Dream,” but is it a reality? Deciding to rent or buy comes down to what you can afford. The first thing you should do in determining if you should rent or buy is to figure out what you can afford. You should take the time to do a delve deep into your finances. When assessing what you can afford, you should ask yourself the following questions:

Your Financial Health Questions

Do you have any debt? Do you have enough cash for a down payment? Have you talked to a lender to see if you can get pre-approved for a loan? What is your debt to income ratio? Have you considered the expenses of owning a home?

Once you have looked at your finances, now is the time to determine if your lifestyle allows for the purchase of a home. Do you plan on living in one place for over three years? Does your job require you to travel and move around? Does the average property price in your area match what you can afford? Etc. There is no right or wrong answer with determining if you should rent or buy, but here are some benefits of renting and buying to help you with your decision:

Advantages of Buying Your Home

Tax advantages

Mortgage money paid helps build equity and eventually full ownership

Your home will increase in value over time

Helps create long-term wealth accumulation

Rental investment opportunity

Advantages of Renting a Home

No extra cost for property taxes, insurance or maintenance

No mortgage commitment

No down payment needed

You will have time to plan if you want to purchase a home

Freedom to move, if needed

Conclusion—Buying a home versus renting is a personal decision that can only be made by you

When making the final determination, you will want to do your research in the area in which you wish to live. Speak with a mortgage broker to see what you can afford. Find out if you can get pre-approved for a loan. Don’t forget to take into account such costs as property taxes, homeowners insurance, routine maintenance, and surprise repairs. Again, there is no right or wrong decision when it comes to renting vs. buying; the determining factor is you, your needs, and what you can afford.