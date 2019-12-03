Real Estate Apps for Buyers and Sellers

Real Estate Apps to Help When Buying or Selling a Home

Did you know Real Estate Apps can help you in your home buying or home selling process? In today’s society, we do everything on our phones and need the instant gratification of being able to have our whole life in the palm of our hands. There is no exception with real estate. There are so many amazing real estate apps on the market that will help you simplify the real estate process.

To get you started, here are a few apps that will help you with your real estate needs:

If you are in need a great mortgage calculator, check out the mortgage calculator by Quicken Loans to estimate your loan amount, interest rate, and monthly mortgage payments with a click of a button. This app is simple and easy to use for a quick estimate.

Zillow is one of the leading real estate apps on the market. With Zillow, you can search properties all over the US. When using Zillow, you can search for properties that are on the MLS, those that are listed as “For Sale by Owner,” and even ones that are “Coming Soon.” You can customize your searches using several filters. Zillow is one of the top property research apps on the market.

If you are working with a realtor, DocuSign will be the best app you can use throughout your transaction. DocuSign is an electronic signature platform that allows you to review and sign documents on the go.

I know you are thinking, INSTAGRAM? REALLY!?! Yes, if you are looking to buy in a new area, neighborhood, or state, you can use Instagram to do some research. By using hashtags, you can quickly check out new areas, find local realtors, and get recommendations. Instagram is a hidden gem for learning about neighborhoods, local vendors and getting good real estate recommendations.

There are so many apps to choose from for real estate; as a consumer, these apps will get you started on your real estate journey.

Say goodbye to the days where you had to pick up a listing book from the grocery store or your local Real Estate Broker, and Hello to searching for your dream home in the palm of your hands.