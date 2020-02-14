With winter coming to a close, it is time to transition into Spring. And with Spring approaching comes Spring Cleaning and getting your home ready for the warmer weather. Spring is the perfect time of year, it’s not too hot and not too cold. The flowers begin to bloom and there is something in the air that makes this time of year so vibrant. For most people, Spring is the time for a new beginning and a fresh start, especially in the home. This is the best time to declutter and deep clean your home. There is just something about Spring Cleaning that makes you feel so good and organized. If you need help to get inspired or know where to start with getting your home ready for Spring, here is a list of the top things you can do to get your home ready for Spring.

1. Clean. First things first, clean your house. I am not talking about a quick clean; I mean a deep clean. It is time to clean and disinfect every inch of your home and that includes the walls, baseboards, fans, vents, windows, outlet covers, carpet, floors, etc. Take the time to clean and dust everything that you may have neglected over the winter months. Now would also be a good time to clean your gutters, grill, and patio furniture. And don’t forget to power wash the exterior of your house. Once you the whole house is clean, you will feel so good and light.

2. Landscape. The spring time is the perfect time to show your landscaping some love. After the winter months, you may find dead plants, weeds, and shrubs that will need to be removed and/or replaced. Go ahead and replace your dead plants with beautiful new ones. You may also want to take this time to aerate and fertilize your lawn and reset your irrigation timer for more frequent watering of your lawn.

3. Declutter and Organize. With Spring cleaning comes decluttering and organizing. Since you are already in the cleaning mode, why not declutter and organize your home? I know sometimes the thought of decluttering and organizing your home can be overwhelming. The best way to get this process started is taking it room by room and working in stages. For each room that you declutter, you should have 2 boxes, one labelled donate, and the other labelled trash. This should make life much easier as you go through the declutter and organizing process. During this process, now would be a good time as you are going through your closet to switch out your winter items for your spring/summer wardrobe.

4. Change up the scenery. Changing a few things in your home can make it feel more light/ livelier and will put in a vibrant Spring mood. For instance, adding some greenery to your home will brighten up your space. Changing out your throw pillows and blankets can also play a big part in changing up your space. You can give your home a fresh look by just moving around your furniture. There are so many things that you can do to change up the scenery and make your home Spring ready.

One final tip in getting your home ready for Spring, be sure to test your HVAC system and change out your air filters so you are prepared for those hot days. Now that you know where to start with getting your home Spring ready, what are you waiting for? Let’s get cleaning.